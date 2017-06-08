FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 7
June 7, 2017 / 7:32 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 7

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CENTURY TEXTILES Primary CP deal)
    Jun 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMFPL             MF              31-May-18   ICRA A1+    8.0500    500       13-Jun-17
CPCL              MF              03-Aug-17   ICRA A1+    6.4100    3500      09-Jun-17
ICICI HF*         -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5200    1000              -  
CENTURY TEXT      MF              2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4800    2000      12-Jun-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

