RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 7

(Repeating to add CENTURY TEXTILES Primary CP deal) Jun 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL MF 31-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 500 13-Jun-17 CPCL MF 03-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4100 3500 09-Jun-17 ICICI HF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5200 1000 - CENTURY TEXT MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4800 2000 12-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com