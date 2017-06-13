FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 12
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 12

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP Deal.)
   Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE       MF              30-Aug-17   CARE A1+    6.6300    4000      12-Jun-17
L&T LTD*          -               29-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.4400    6000              -
PTC INDIA FIN*    -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.0000    2000              -
ASHOK LEYLAND*    -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4800    1000              -
MOTILAL OSWAL     MF              11-Aug-17   CRISIL A1+  6.8800    2000      13-Jun-17
TATA PROJECTS*    -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.6400    1500              -    
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

