RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 12

(Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP Deal.) Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF 30-Aug-17 CARE A1+ 6.6300 4000 12-Jun-17 L&T LTD* - 29-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.4400 6000 - PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 2000 - ASHOK LEYLAND* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4800 1000 - MOTILAL OSWAL MF 11-Aug-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 2000 13-Jun-17 TATA PROJECTS* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6400 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com