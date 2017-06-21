RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 20

(Repeating to add TATA POWER and NABARD Primary CP deals) Jun 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ISEC LTD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6600 250 28-Jun-17 NHB MFS 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 5000 23-Jun-17 GIC HF - 22-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4600 1500 28-Jun-17 HDFC LTD BK & MFS 26-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6800 12500 28-Jun-17 CAPITAL FIRST* - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.4000 300 - TATA POWER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 2500 - NABARD - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3300 20000 23-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com