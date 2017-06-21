FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 20
June 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 20

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add TATA POWER and NABARD Primary CP deals)
    Jun 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ISEC LTD          -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6600    250       28-Jun-17
NHB               MFS             30-Jun-17   ICRA A1+    6.3000    5000      23-Jun-17
GIC HF            -               22-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.4600    1500      28-Jun-17
HDFC LTD          BK & MFS        26-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.6800    12500     28-Jun-17
CAPITAL FIRST*    -               1 YEAR      CARE A1+    7.4000    300               -
TATA POWER*       -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3800    2500              -
NABARD            -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3300    20000     23-Jun-17 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

