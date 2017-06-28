RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 27

(Repeating to add ICICI HF Primary CP deal.) Jun 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 1000 29-Jun-17 RELIANCE IND* - 05-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.3400 7500 - JMFSL MF 26-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0000 500 28-Jun-17 CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3850 1000 - RASHTRIYA CHEM BANK 28-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 1000 30-Jun-17 TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 2500 - GRUH FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 25000 - ICICI HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3700 1250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com