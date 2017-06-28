FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 27
#Domestic News
June 27, 2017 / 4:28 AM / a month ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 27

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add ICICI HF Primary CP deal.)
    Jun 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
GODREJ IND        MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3800    1000      29-Jun-17
RELIANCE IND*     -               05-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.3400    7500              -
JMFSL             MF              26-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    7.0000    500       28-Jun-17
CESC*             -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.3850    1000              -
RASHTRIYA CHEM    BANK            28-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.3900    1000      30-Jun-17
TATA CAP HSG*     -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5000    2500              -
GRUH FINANCE*     -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4000    25000             -   
ICICI HF*         -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3700    1250              -   
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

