TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 4

Jul 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL BK 03-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3700 1000 05-Jul-17 ABHFL - 29-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4500 - 05-Jul-17 CARGILL INDIA* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4800 500 - TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5600 2000 - JM FIN LTD MF 03-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 750 06-Jul-17 JM FIN LTD MF 03-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 750 07-Jul-17 TATA MOTORS* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 6.8500 1000 - EXIM - 05-Jan-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 18500 06-Jul-17 CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3550 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com