a month ago
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 5:49 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 4

2 Min Read

   Jul 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              BK              03-Aug-17   ICRA A1+    6.3700    1000      05-Jul-17
ABHFL             -               29-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.4500    -         05-Jul-17
CARGILL INDIA*    -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4800    500               -
TATA CAP FIN*     -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5600    2000              -
JM FIN LTD        MF              03-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    7.2500    750       06-Jul-17
JM FIN LTD        MF              03-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    7.2500    750       07-Jul-17
TATA MOTORS*      -               1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    6.8500    1000              -
EXIM              -               05-Jan-18   CRISIL A1+  6.6500    18500     06-Jul-17
CESC*             -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.3550    1000              - 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

