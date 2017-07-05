FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 5
#Domestic News
July 5, 2017 / 5:55 AM / a month ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 5

2 Min Read

    Jul 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CHAMBAL FERT      MF,INS CO.      27-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.3900    1250      07-Jul-17
GODREJ AGRO*      -               END SEP     ICRA A1+    6.3950    500               -
DEWAN HSG*        -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4200    2000              -
PNB HSG FIN       MF              15-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.4000    -         07-Jul-17
PNB HSG FIN       MF              21-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.4000    -         07-Jul-17
JMF CAP LTD       MF              05-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    7.2500    350       06-Jul-17
NAT FERT*         -               END SEP     CRISIL A1+  6.4100    1300              -
BIRLA TMT*        -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6100    500               -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

