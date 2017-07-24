FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 21
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 21, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 17 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 21

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add TGS INVT, TRAPTI TRADING and BIRLA TMT Primary CP deals)
    Jul 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
GODREJ IND        MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2500    600       26-Jul-17
ABFL              -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4500    -                 -
JMF CAP LTD       MF              22-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    7.5500    250       24-Jul-17
SHRIRAM CITY*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.4600    -                 -
TGS INVT*         -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5300    -                 -
TRAPTI TRAD*      -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5300    -                 -
BIRLA TMT*        -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5300    -                 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

