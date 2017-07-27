RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 26

(Repeating to add TATA POWER and HIND LEYLAND Primary CP deals) Jul 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 - - L&T LTD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 15000 - MOTI OSW SEC MF 28-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.5500 250 28-Jul-17 TATA POWER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 500 - HIND LEYLAND* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6900 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com