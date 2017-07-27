FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 27
#Domestic News
July 27, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 13 days ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 27

2 Min Read

    Jul 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC LTD          MFS             3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3400    20000     02-Aug-17
NETWORK 18*       -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2200    1750              -
ABHFL             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3600    -         28-Jul-17
GIC HF            -               13-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    6.3900    1000      03-Aug-17  
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

