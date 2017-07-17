FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 14
July 14, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 23 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 14

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add  FUTURE RETAIL Primary CP Deal)
    Jul 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA CLEANTEC*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6000    500               -
TATA MOTORS*      -               1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    6.7700    1000              -
ONGC MANG*        -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2800    3000              -
NAT FERT*         -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2800    7000              -
FUTURE RETAIL*    -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    7.7000    700               -
============================================================================================

Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

