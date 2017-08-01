TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CESC* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2800 2000 04-Aug-17 L&T LTD* - END SEP CRISIL A1+ 6.1900 10000 - ADANI PORTS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2500 7000 - CHAMBAL FERT BANK 31-Oct-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3100 2000 03-Aug-17 HPCL* - 24-Aug-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 5000 07-Aug-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 6.8400 350 - CPCL MF 18-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.1900 1500 03-Aug-17 RELIANCE IND* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1800 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com