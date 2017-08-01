FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 1
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 4 days ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 1

2 Min Read

   Aug 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CESC*             -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.2800    2000      04-Aug-17
L&T LTD*          -               END SEP     CRISIL A1+  6.1900    10000             -
ADANI PORTS*      -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2500    7000              -
CHAMBAL FERT      BANK            31-Oct-17   CRISIL A1+  6.3100    2000      03-Aug-17
HPCL*             -               24-Aug-17   CRISIL A1+  6.3000    5000      07-Aug-17
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               1 YEAR      CRISIL A1+  6.8400    350               -
CPCL              MF              18-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.1900    1500      03-Aug-17
RELIANCE IND*     -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.1800    5000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

