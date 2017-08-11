FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 11
August 11, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 3 days ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 11

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE       MF              INTRA MTH   CARE A1+    6.3500    15000     11-Aug-17
CPCL*             -               END SEP     ICRA A1+    6.1400    8000              -
AXIS FIN LTD*     -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.4300    3000              -
INDIABULLS HF     MFS             3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3500    10000             -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

