TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA MF 29-Aug-17 CARE A1+ 6.3300 3000 14-Aug-17 JMF CREDIT SOL MF 17-Nov-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7800 500 18-Aug-17 EXIM - 05-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.0800 3500 16-Aug-17 REDINGTON LTD* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 6.2100 500 - NABARD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1800 2500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com