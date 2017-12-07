CORRECTED-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 7

(Correcting Dealt YTM for L&T FINANCE END JUN Primary CP to 7.3500, not 6.3500.) Dec 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FEDBANK FIN - 61 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.0200 250 08-Dec-17 AFCONS INFRA* - JAN END ICRA A1+ 6.4500 500 - TATA CAP FIN* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 2000 - CPCL BKS 02-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 6.2500 1500 12-Dec-17 ONGC MANG* - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 6.2900 1500 - L&T FINANCE MF 29-Dec-17 CARE A1+ 6.7000 11000 - L&T FINANCE MF END JUN CARE A1+ 7.3500 7000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com