CORRECTED-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 7
#Domestic News
December 7, 2017 / 4:26 AM / Updated a day ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Correcting Dealt YTM for L&T FINANCE END JUN Primary CP to 7.3500, not 6.3500.)
    Dec 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
FEDBANK FIN       -               61 DAYS     CRISIL A1+  7.0200    250       08-Dec-17
AFCONS INFRA*     -                JAN END    ICRA A1+    6.4500    500               -
TATA CAP FIN*     -               6 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.2000    2000              -
CPCL              BKS             02-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    6.2500    1500      12-Dec-17
ONGC MANG*        -               1 MONTH     ICRA A1+    6.2900    1500              -
L&T FINANCE       MF              29-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.7000    11000             -
L&T FINANCE       MF               END JUN    CARE A1+    7.3500    7000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
