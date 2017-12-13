RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 12

(Repeating to add BAJAJ FINANCE Primary CP deal.) Dec 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 14-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.2600 4750 15-Dec-17 L&T FINANCE MF 13-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.8900 2250 12-Dec-17 ICICI SEC MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9300 1000 15-Dec-17 SUNDARAM FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 1000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com