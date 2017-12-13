FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 12
December 12, 2017 / 4:46 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add BAJAJ FINANCE Primary CP deal.)
   Dec 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NABARD            -               14-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.2600    4750      15-Dec-17
L&T FINANCE       MF              13-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.8900    2250      12-Dec-17
ICICI SEC         MF              3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.9300    1000      15-Dec-17
SUNDARAM FIN*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8500    1000              -
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5000     500              - 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
