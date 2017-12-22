FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 21
#Domestic News
December 21, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 4 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CAPITAL FIRST,GIC HF and GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deals)
    Dec 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
EXIM              -               23-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.4900    2000      22-Dec-17
NABARD            BANK            01-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.5500    14000     29-Dec-17
CAPITAL FIRST*    -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    7.1800    250        -      
GIC HF            -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8000    1500      27-Dec-17
GRUH FIN*         -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.7500    5000       -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
