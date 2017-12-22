RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 21

(Repeating to add CAPITAL FIRST,GIC HF and GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deals) Dec 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM - 23-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.4900 2000 22-Dec-17 NABARD BANK 01-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.5500 14000 29-Dec-17 CAPITAL FIRST* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1800 250 - GIC HF - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8000 1500 27-Dec-17 GRUH FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com