RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 29

(Repeating to add HDFC LTD & KALPATARU Primary CP deals) Dec 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL MF 26-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 6.3100 1500 02-Jan-18 L&T FINANCE MF 27-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.9500 3000 29-Dec-17 TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3100 2000 - HDFC LTD* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4700 10000 - KALPATARU* - MAR END CARE A1+ 6.6000 3000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com