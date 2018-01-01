FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 29
December 29, 2017 / 7:54 AM / Updated a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add HDFC LTD & KALPATARU Primary CP deals)
    Dec 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              MF              26-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    6.3100    1500      02-Jan-18
L&T FINANCE       MF              27-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.9500    3000      29-Dec-17
TATA MOTORS*      -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3100    2000              -
HDFC LTD*         -               6 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.4700    10000             - 
KALPATARU*        -               MAR END     CARE A1+    6.6000    3000              -         
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

