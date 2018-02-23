RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 22

(Repeating to add GODREJ PROP Primary CP Deal.) Feb 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NAT FERT* - MAR END ICRA A1+ 6.5800 5300 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4000 1000 - GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5700 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com