February 7, 2018

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 7

 (Repeating to add TATA POW REN Primary CP deal)
    Feb 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              MF              26-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.3000    1750      09-Feb-18
JMF SER LTD       MF              08-May-18   ICRA A1+    8.3500    600       08-Feb-18
JMF CREDIT SOL    MFS             07-May-18   ICRA A1+    8.3700    500       09-Feb-18
JMF CREDIT SOL    MFS             02-May-18   ICRA A1+    8.3700    1000      12-Feb-18
ABHFL             MFS             3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.6500    -         08-Feb-18
TATA POW REN*     -               APR END     CRISIL A1+  7.5800    1000          -   
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
