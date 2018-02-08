RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 7

(Repeating to add TATA POW REN Primary CP deal) Feb 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL MF 26-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 1750 09-Feb-18 JMF SER LTD MF 08-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 600 08-Feb-18 JMF CREDIT SOL MFS 07-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.3700 500 09-Feb-18 JMF CREDIT SOL MFS 02-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.3700 1000 12-Feb-18 ABHFL MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6500 - 08-Feb-18 TATA POW REN* - APR END CRISIL A1+ 7.5800 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com