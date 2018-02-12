FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add BAJAJ FINANCE Primary CP deal)
    Feb 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NABARD            BKS, MF         11-May-18   CRISIL A1+  7.2800    20000     12-Feb-18
JMF PRODUCTS      -               1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    8.7500    440       14-Feb-18
L&T FINANCE       MF              23-Mar-18   CARE A1+    6.9000    1300      12-Feb-18
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               MARCH END   CRISIL A1+  6.9000    1000       -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
