RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 1
#Domestic News
January 1, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add L&T FINANCE & L&T INFRA Primary CP deals.)
   Jan 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NHB               MF            28-Mar-18    CRISIL A1+  6.3000    20000     03-Jan-18
L&T FINANCE       -             INTRA MTH    CARE A1+    6.7500    20000     02-Jan-18
L&T INFRA         -             INTRA MTH    CARE A1+    6.7500    15000     02-Jan-18
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
