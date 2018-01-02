RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 1

(Repeating to add L&T FINANCE & L&T INFRA Primary CP deals.) Jan 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MF 28-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 20000 03-Jan-18 L&T FINANCE - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.7500 20000 02-Jan-18 L&T INFRA - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.7500 15000 02-Jan-18 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com