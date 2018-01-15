FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CPCL Primary CP dealt @ 6.4000 and INDIABULLS HF @ 7.5500)
    Jan 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              BKS             19-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.3800    2000      17-Jan-18
HUDCO             -               16-Apr-18   CARE A1+    7.1000    7000      16-Jan-18
ABFL              MF              7 DAYS      ICRA A1+    7.5000    10000     15-Jan-18
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               7 DAYS      CRISIL A1+  7.5000    9500              -
CHOLAMANDALAM     -                JUN 2018   ICRA A1+    7.7500    2000              -
EXIM              -               28-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.3800    5000      16-Jan-18
CPCL              BKS             19-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    6.4000    5500      18-Jan-18
INDIABULLS HF     MF              END JUNE    CRISIL A1+  7.5500    1000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
