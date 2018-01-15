RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 12

(Repeating to add CPCL Primary CP dealt @ 6.4000 and INDIABULLS HF @ 7.5500) Jan 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL BKS 19-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.3800 2000 17-Jan-18 HUDCO - 16-Apr-18 CARE A1+ 7.1000 7000 16-Jan-18 ABFL MF 7 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.5000 10000 15-Jan-18 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 7 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 9500 - CHOLAMANDALAM - JUN 2018 ICRA A1+ 7.7500 2000 - EXIM - 28-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3800 5000 16-Jan-18 CPCL BKS 19-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 5500 18-Jan-18 INDIABULLS HF MF END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 7.5500 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com