RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 16

(Repeating to add ABFL (IPO Funding) deal & MUTHOOT FIN) Jan 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MFS 29-Jan-18 CARE A1+ 8.0000 20000 22-Jan-18 (IPO FUNDING) L&T INFRA MFS 29-Jan-18 CARE A1+ 8.0000 35000 22-Jan-18 (IPO FUNDING) NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 2700 - SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6000 3000 - ABFL - 29-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 8.0000 20000 22-Jan-18 (IPO FUNDING) MUTHOOT FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com