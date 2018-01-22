RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 19

(Repeating to add SAIL & TATA CLEANTEC.) Jan 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL MFS 29-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 8.0000 - 22-Jan-18 (IPO FUNDING) BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 WEEK CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 2000 - HUDCO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4100 5750 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.8500 2000 - SUNDARAM FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9400 1000 - SAIL* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6000 3000 - TATA CLEANTEC* - END MAR CRISIL A1+ 7.1300 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com