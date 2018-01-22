FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 5:03 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 19

 (Repeating to add SAIL & TATA CLEANTEC.)
    Jan 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              MFS             29-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    8.0000    -         22-Jan-18
(IPO FUNDING)
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               1 WEEK      CRISIL A1+  8.0000    2000              -
HUDCO*            -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.4100    5750              -
AXIS FIN LTD*     -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     7.8500    2000              -
SUNDARAM FIN*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.9400    1000              -
SAIL*             -               2 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.6000    3000              -    
TATA CLEANTEC*    -               END MAR     CRISIL A1+  7.1300     500              -    
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
