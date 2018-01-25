RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 24

(Repeating to add TATA HSG DEV Primary CP deal) Jan 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TCFS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0000 4000 - TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 2000 - PNB HSG FIN MFS 27-Apr-18 CARE A1+ 7.6500 3000 - SBI CARDS* - MID MAR CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 1000 - TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7200 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com