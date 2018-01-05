RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 4

(Repeating to add L&T HSG,STFC and CANFIN HOMES Primary CP deals) Jan 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF PRODUCTS MF 05-Apr-18 ICRA A1+ 7.8800 250 05-Jan-18 PNB HSG FIN BKS & MFS END SEP CARE A1+ 7.7000 1250 - ABHFL - 28-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 6.6700 3000 04-Jan-18 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 28-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.9400 13000 05-Jan-18 TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 2000 - L&T FINANCE MF 30-Jan-18 CARE A1+ 6.7000 7000 05-Jan-18 HDB FIN* - END SEP CARE A1+ 7.7500 1000 - HDFC LTD BKS & MFS 07-Jun-18 ICRA A1+ 7.6500 20000 11-Jan-18 PNB HSG FIN BKS 10-Apr-18 CARE A1+ 7.3500 500 - L&T HSG MFS 28-Feb-18 CARE A1+ 6.6300 1500 05-Jan-18 STFC MFS 20-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 4000 05-Jan-18 CANFIN HOMES BK 31-Dec-18 ICRA A1+ 7.7700 3000 05-Jan-18 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com