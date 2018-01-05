FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 4
January 4, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add L&T HSG,STFC and CANFIN HOMES Primary CP deals)
    Jan 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF PRODUCTS      MF              05-Apr-18   ICRA A1+    7.8800    250       05-Jan-18
PNB HSG FIN       BKS & MFS       END SEP     CARE A1+    7.7000    1250              -
ABHFL             -               28-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    6.6700    3000      04-Jan-18
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               28-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  6.9400    13000     05-Jan-18
TATA CAP HSG*     -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6500    2000              -
L&T FINANCE       MF              30-Jan-18   CARE A1+    6.7000    7000      05-Jan-18
HDB FIN*          -               END SEP     CARE A1+    7.7500    1000              -
HDFC LTD          BKS & MFS       07-Jun-18   ICRA A1+    7.6500    20000     11-Jan-18
PNB HSG FIN       BKS             10-Apr-18   CARE A1+    7.3500    500               -
L&T HSG           MFS             28-Feb-18   CARE A1+    6.6300    1500      05-Jan-18
STFC              MFS             20-Mar-18   CRISIL A1+  7.0000    4000      05-Jan-18
CANFIN HOMES      BK              31-Dec-18   ICRA A1+    7.7700    3000      05-Jan-18  
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
