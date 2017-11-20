FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 17
November 17, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add SAIL and TATA HSG DEV Primary CP deals)
    Nov 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE       MF              END DEC     CARE A1+    6.6500    10000             -
ONGC MANG*        -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2600    2500              -
SAIL*             -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.7000    8000              -
TATA HSG DEV*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.4600    1000              -

============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
