RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 17

(Repeating to add SAIL and TATA HSG DEV Primary CP deals) Nov 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF END DEC CARE A1+ 6.6500 10000 - ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2600 2500 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.7000 8000 - TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4600 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com