RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 24
#Domestic News
November 24, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Nov 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add Sundaram Finance Ltd ,Tata Motors Finance Ltd ,Aditya Birla Finance Ltd and
Export–Import Bank of India Primary CP Deal.)
    Nov 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
RAYMOND*          -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5500    500               -
SUNDARAM FIN      MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8100    4500        27-NOV-17  
TMFL*             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8700    1000              -   
ABFL              MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8000    2500        27-NOV-17  
EXIM              -               1 MONTH     CRISIL A1+  6.0800    5000              -   
EXIM              -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2400    7000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
