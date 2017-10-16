FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 13
#Domestic News
October 13, 2017 / 5:44 AM / in 6 days

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CPCL Primary CP deal)
    Oct 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG           MF              29-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.2700    6000      16-Oct-17
JM FIN CAP        MF              91 DAYS     ICRA A1+    7.0200    750       18-Oct-17
ONGC MANG*        -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2700    2000              -
L&T LTD*          -               END DEC     CARE A1+    6.1300    5000              -
CPCL              MF              2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1300    3750      17-Oct-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
