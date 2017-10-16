RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 13

(Repeating to add CPCL Primary CP deal) Oct 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF 29-Dec-17 CARE A1+ 6.2700 6000 16-Oct-17 JM FIN CAP MF 91 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.0200 750 18-Oct-17 ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2700 2000 - L&T LTD* - END DEC CARE A1+ 6.1300 5000 - CPCL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1300 3750 17-Oct-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com