FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 17, 2017 / 7:42 AM / in 4 days

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CANFIN HOMES Primary CP deal)
    Oct 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JM FIN PROD       MF              17-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    6.9500    500       18-Oct-17
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               29-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.5000    18250             -
TATA MOT HOLD*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.8300    1750              -
RELIANCE IND*     -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.1300    15000             -
L&T LTD*          -               DEC END     CRISIL A1+  6.1300    5000              -
CANFIN HOMES      BK              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3500    1500      23-Oct-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.