RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 17

(Repeating to add CANFIN HOMES Primary CP deal) Oct 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JM FIN PROD MF 17-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 6.9500 500 18-Oct-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 29-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 18250 - TATA MOT HOLD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8300 1750 - RELIANCE IND* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1300 15000 - L&T LTD* - DEC END CRISIL A1+ 6.1300 5000 - CANFIN HOMES BK 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 1500 23-Oct-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com