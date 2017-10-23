FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 18
#Domestic News
October 18, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in 2 days

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS HOME FINANCE LTD Primary CP Deal.)
   Oct 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CHOLA INVEST*     -               1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    7.2100    2600            -
SUNDARAM BNP*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4000    1000            -    
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
