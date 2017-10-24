FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 23
October 23, 2017 / 8:03 AM / in a day

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add CAPITAL FIRST and ICICI HF Primary CP deals)
    Oct 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NABHA POWER*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3500    5000              -
TV 18*            -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1800    750               -
NETWORK 18*       -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.1800    1000              -
JMF PRODUCTS      MF              22-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    6.9500    750       24-Oct-17
RCF               BKS             66 DAYS     CRISIL A1+  6.1700    500       24-Oct-17
SAIL*             -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.8000    5000              -
CAPITAL FIRST*    -               5 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.9000    1000              -
ICICI HF*         -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2500    2000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
