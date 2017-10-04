FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 3
#Domestic News
October 3, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 14 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add KEC INTERNATIONAL Primary CP deal)
    Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG           MF              INTRA MTH   CARE A1+    6.2000    12000     03-Oct-17
MAGMA FINCORP*    -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.0000    1000              -
INDIABULLS HF     BKS, MFS        2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2600    7500      04-Oct-17
ABFL              -               29-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.5400    5000      04-Oct-17
L&T FINANCE       BKS, MFS        27-Oct-17   CARE A1+    6.4500    2000      04-Oct-17
AXIS FIN LTD*     -               END DEC     IND A1+     6.5400    750               -
NAT FERT*         -               18 DAYS     ICRA A1+    6.3500    -                 -
NAT FERT*         -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2000    -                 -
KEC INTER*        -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4500    2500              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

