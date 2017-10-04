RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 3

(Repeating to add KEC INTERNATIONAL Primary CP deal) Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.2000 12000 03-Oct-17 MAGMA FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 1000 - INDIABULLS HF BKS, MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2600 7500 04-Oct-17 ABFL - 29-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5400 5000 04-Oct-17 L&T FINANCE BKS, MFS 27-Oct-17 CARE A1+ 6.4500 2000 04-Oct-17 AXIS FIN LTD* - END DEC IND A1+ 6.5400 750 - NAT FERT* - 18 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.3500 - - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2000 - - KEC INTER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 2500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com