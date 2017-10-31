FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Top 250 firms including Coal India emit third of CO2: study
Environment
Top 250 firms including Coal India emit third of CO2: study
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
India 100th on World Bank's Ease of Doing Business list
India 100th on World Bank's Ease of Doing Business list
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 30, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in a day

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add M&M Fin and SAIL Primary CP deals)
    Oct 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TMF SOLUTIONS*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  7.0600    2000              -
JMF LIMITED       MF              3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.2000    500       03-Nov-17
LIC HSG FIN*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4500    6000              -
DEEPAK FERT*      -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.4900    1000              -
M&M FIN*          -               30-Jan-18   CRISIL A1+  6.7500    3500      31-Oct-17
SAIL*             -               3 MONTHS    IND A1+     6.7500    4000              - 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.