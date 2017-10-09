RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 6

(Repeating to add HDFC CREDILA and GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deals) Oct 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - END DEC ICRA A1+ 6.6700 3000 06-Oct-17 MOTILAL OSWAL MF 16-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 1000 09-Oct-17 JMF SER LTD MF 05-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 7.0900 500 09-Oct-17 JMF CAP LTD MF 05-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 7.1000 250 09-Oct-17 SIDBI MF 2-3 MNTS CRISIL A1+ 6.0500 15000 - CPCL* - 03-Nov-17 ICRA A1+ 6.1500 1000 10-Oct-17 TMFL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 500 - HDFC CREDILA* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7700 750 - GRUH FINANCE* - END DEC CRISIL A1+ 6.2600 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com