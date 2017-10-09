FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 6
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 6, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 9 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add HDFC CREDILA and GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deals)
    Oct 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              -               END DEC     ICRA A1+    6.6700    3000      06-Oct-17
MOTILAL OSWAL     MF              16-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.9500    1000      09-Oct-17
JMF SER LTD       MF              05-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    7.0900    500       09-Oct-17
JMF CAP LTD       MF              05-Jan-18   ICRA A1+    7.1000    250       09-Oct-17
SIDBI             MF              2-3 MNTS    CRISIL A1+  6.0500    15000             -
CPCL*             -               03-Nov-17   ICRA A1+    6.1500    1000      10-Oct-17
TMFL*             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8500    500               -
HDFC CREDILA*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.7700    750               -
GRUH FINANCE*     -               END DEC     CRISIL A1+  6.2600    10000             -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.