RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 12

(Repeating to add MANAPPURAM, SHAPOORJI PAL and additional details for L&T FINANCE Primary CP deals) Sep 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF 26-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.3000 2000 12-Sep-17 TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3600 1000 - PFC* - 14-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1400 20000 15-Sep-17 NABHA POWER* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2000 5000 - L&T FINANCE BKS 12-Dec-17 CARE A1+ 6.6800 1000 13-Sep-17 MANAPPURAM* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 - - MANAPPURAM* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 - - SHAPOORJI PAL* - 4 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1500 3000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com