RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 12
#Domestic News
September 12, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in a month

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add MANAPPURAM, SHAPOORJI PAL and additional details for L&T FINANCE Primary CP
deals)
    Sep 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T HSG           MF              26-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.3000    2000      12-Sep-17
TATA HSG DEV*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.3600    1000              -
PFC*              -               14-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.1400    20000     15-Sep-17
NABHA POWER*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2000    5000              -
L&T FINANCE       BKS             12-Dec-17   CARE A1+    6.6800    1000      13-Sep-17
MANAPPURAM*       -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.9000       -              -
MANAPPURAM*       -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.9500       -              -
SHAPOORJI PAL*    -               4 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    7.1500    3000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

