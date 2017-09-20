RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 19

(Repeating to add HT MEDIA Primary CP deal) Sep 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL FI 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.7000 500 20-Sep-17 JMF PRODUCTS MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 500 20-Sep-17 CPCL BKS 26-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 6.1900 1750 20-Sep-17 PFC* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1800 20000 - HT MEDIA* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2400 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com