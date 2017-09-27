RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 26

(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN & SUNDARAM BNP Primary CP deal) Sep 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JM FIN LTD MF 29-Dec-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8000 500 29-Sep-17 TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6000 1000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1700 3000 - LIC HSG FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 5000 - SUNDARAM BNP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2400 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com