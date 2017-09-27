FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 26
#Domestic News
September 26, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 21 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN & SUNDARAM BNP Primary CP deal)
    Sep 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JM FIN LTD        MF              29-Dec-17   ICRA A1+    6.8000    500       29-Sep-17
TATA MOTORS*      -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.6000    1000              -
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2500    1000              -
RELIANCE JIO*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.1700    3000              -
LIC HSG FIN*      -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2500    5000              -
SUNDARAM BNP*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.2400    2000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

