RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 27

(Repeating to add SBI CARDS Primary CP deal) Sep 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHOLA INVEST* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6500 1000 - GIC HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2000 1000 - SBI CARDS* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6100 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com