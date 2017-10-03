RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29

(Repeating to add GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deal) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5700 2500 29-Sep-17 GRUH FINANCE* - 29-Dec-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1700 10000 04-Oct-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com