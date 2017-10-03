FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 14 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add GRUH FINANCE Primary CP deal)
    Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              MFS             3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5700    2500      29-Sep-17
GRUH FINANCE*     -               29-Dec-17   CRISIL A1+  6.1700    10000     04-Oct-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

