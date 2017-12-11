TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2600 1000 - JMF PRODUCTS MF 12-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 7.0400 500 12-Dec-17 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4400 20000 - NABHA POWER* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 5000 - JMF CREDIT SOL MFS 13-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 7.1500 1000 13-Dec-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com