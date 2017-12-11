FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 11
December 11, 2017 / 5:50 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
RELIANCE JIO*     -               2 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.2600    1000              -
JMF PRODUCTS      MF              12-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    7.0400    500       12-Dec-17
HDFC LTD*         -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4400    20000             -
NABHA POWER*      -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3000    5000              -
JMF CREDIT SOL    MFS             13-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    7.1500    1000      13-Dec-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

