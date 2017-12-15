RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 14

(Repeating to add KMPL Primary CP deal) Dec 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 28-Feb-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 5500 19-Dec-17 GODREJ IND* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3400 1000 - KMPL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8900 - - KMPL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8900 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com