RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 14
December 14, 2017 / 7:09 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add KMPL Primary CP deal)
    Dec 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
NABARD            -               28-Feb-18   CRISIL A1+  6.3200    5500      19-Dec-17
GODREJ IND*       -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.3400    1000              -
KMPL*             -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.8900    -                 -    
KMPL*             -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.8900    -                 -  
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
