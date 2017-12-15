TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA VALUE* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6000 500 - GRUH FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4900 1000 - L&T FINANCE MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9500 6000 19-Dec-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com