TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 15
#Domestic News
December 15, 2017 / 10:46 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Dec 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA VALUE*       -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.6000    500               -
GRUH FINANCE*     -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4900    1000              -
L&T FINANCE       MF              3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.9500    6000      19-Dec-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
