TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IBULLS COMM* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 7500 - NABARD BKS & MFS 01-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 20000 27-Dec-17 NABHA POWER* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5500 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com