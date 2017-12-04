FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 4
December 4, 2017 / 5:14 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   Dec 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF PRODUCTS      MFS             23-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    7.2000    4000      07-Dec-17
NABARD            BKS, MF         2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.2700    20000     07-Dec-17
NABHA POWER*      -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3000    4000              -
KEC INTER*        -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5100    750               -
IBULLS HSG        BKS, MF         2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4700    3500      05-Dec-17
IBULLS HSG        BKS, MF         3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5000    6000              - 
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
