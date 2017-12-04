TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF PRODUCTS MFS 23-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 4000 07-Dec-17 NABARD BKS, MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2700 20000 07-Dec-17 NABHA POWER* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 4000 - KEC INTER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5100 750 - IBULLS HSG BKS, MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4700 3500 05-Dec-17 IBULLS HSG BKS, MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 6000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com