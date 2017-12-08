TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF PRODUCTS MF 09-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 7.1000 750 11-Dec-17 CPCL BKS 02-Feb-18 ICRA A1+ 6.2500 1000 15-Dec-17 ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8200 350 08-Dec-17 INDIABULLS HF - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4900 - - ICICI HF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 1000 - TATA CAP FIN* - FEB END ICRA A1+ 6.8400 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com