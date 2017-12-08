FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 8
#Domestic News
December 8, 2017 / 5:08 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF PRODUCTS      MF              09-Mar-18   ICRA A1+    7.1000    750       11-Dec-17
CPCL              BKS             02-Feb-18   ICRA A1+    6.2500    1000      15-Dec-17
ABFL              MF              2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.8200    350       08-Dec-17
INDIABULLS HF     -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.4900    -                 -
ICICI HF*         -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4500    1000              -
TATA CAP FIN*     -               FEB END     ICRA A1+    6.8400    1000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
