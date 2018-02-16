TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF CREDIT SOL MF 18-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.3400 500 20-Feb-18 CAPITAL FIRST* - END JUN CARE A1+ 8.0100 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com