TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 30-May-18 CRISIL A1+ 7.3400 50000 01-Mar-18 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.3800 8000 - HERO FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9800 500 - TMF SOLUTIONS* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0300 1000 - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8800 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services