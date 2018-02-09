RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 8

(Repeating to add HDB FIN Primary CP deal) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- INDIABULLS HF MF 20-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.6200 3250 09-Feb-18 EMAMI LTD* - 27-Mar-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 500 - LIC HSG FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5700 5000 - SIDBI - 82 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.2800 12000 12-Feb-18 HDB FIN* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9500 4000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com