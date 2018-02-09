TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD BKS, MF 11-May-18 CRISIL A1+ 7.2800 20000 12-Feb-18 JMF PRODUCTS - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.7500 440 14-Feb-18 L&T FINANCE MF 23-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 6.9000 1300 12-Feb-18 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com